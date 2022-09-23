Several EU member states are pushing for hard-hitting measures against Russia and a UN policy memorandum argues Pakistan should suspend international debt repayments. Plus, the FT’s Katie Martin explains why the Bank of Japan would keep interest rates in negative territory and prop up the yen.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Poland and Baltic states push for harsher EU sanctions against Russia

Flood-hit Pakistan should suspend debt repayments, says UN policy paper

Japan intervenes to prop up yen for first time since 1998

