Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This week, we revisit one of our favourite episodes. After years of mega-deals and mega-money gushing into start-ups, venture capital fundraising hit a record-high last year. Now, the FT’s Richard Waters says the fundraising bonanza is over and helps us explore what that means for the future of start-ups.

Clips from Looney Tunes: ⓒ Warner Bros.

For further reading:

Venture capital’s silent crash: when the tech boom met reality

Klarna’s valuation crashes to under $7bn in tough funding round

Venture capital’s delayed rendezvous with reality

On Twitter, follow Richard Waters (@RichardWaters) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com


View our accessibility guide.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this podcast

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.