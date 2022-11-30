This week, we revisit one of our favourite episodes. After years of mega-deals and mega-money gushing into start-ups, venture capital fundraising hit a record-high last year. Now, the FT’s Richard Waters says the fundraising bonanza is over and helps us explore what that means for the future of start-ups.

Clips from Looney Tunes: ⓒ Warner Bros.

For further reading:

