As cryptocurrencies have grown in popularity and people use cash less and less, central banks have been put on the defensive. Their solution to stay relevant and maintain control? A central bank digital currency. Institutions such as the European Central Bank see it as their way to leap into the digital age. But as the ECB is pushing forward with its agenda, it’s facing criticism from the very people and banks who would help keep it alive. The FT’s Martin Arnold takes a closer look at the digital euro — its promises, pitfalls and why people took to the streets to protest against it earlier this year.

Clips from CNBC, Council on Foreign Relations, Meta, NBC

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com