David Crow and guests discuss the scandal that has engulfed Credit Suisse, including the apparent suicide of a security consultant involved in a corporate espionage operation for the bank, US bank Wells Fargo's new chief executive, and the merits of the European Central Bank's interest rate policy. With special guest Jean Pierre Mustier, president of the European Banking Federation and chief executive of Italian bank UniCredit.


Contributors: David Crow, Banking editor, Sam Jones, correspondent in Zurich, Laura Noonan, US banking editor, and Patrick Jenkins, fiancial editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

