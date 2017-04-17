Treasury secretary Mnuchin admits tax reform will be hit by healthcare failure

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

“Highly aggressive to not realistic”. That is how US Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin described the administration’s timetable for its ambitious tax reform package. Mr Mnuchin told the FT that the expected delay in getting tax reforms through Congress and on to President Donald Trump’s desk was in part due to the failure to push through healthcare reforms. Doubts over the administration’s timeline for stimulative economic policies are already hitting markets.

The promised sweeping overhaul of the tax code has another hurdle: Mr Trump’s refusal to release his own tax returns. Democrats are uniting around a pledge not to co-operate on any tax reform unless they know specifically how that revision would benefit the billionaire president and his family. (FT, NYT)

In the news

Turkey talk Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended a state of emergency after his narrow referendum victory, which exposed the polarisation in Turkish society. German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Mr Erdogan to open dialogue with his critics, as election observers said the referendum did not meet the Council of Europe’s standards. (FT)

UN opens Holocaust files The once-inaccessible archive of the UN war crimes commission, dating back to 1943, is being opened by the Wiener Library in London. The archive, used in prosecution of Nazis, details evidence of death camps previously unseen by the public and could “rewrite crucial chapters of history”. (Guardian)

Facebook’s delayed reaction The social network, which is under pressure to show it can police its nearly 2bn users, did not suspend the account of someone who appeared to commit murder until almost two hours after users flagged it. The suspect is still being hunted in five US states. (FT, BBC)

Former Trump aide advises Chinese tycoon Remember Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, who has deep ties to Russia? He has re-emerged in China, offering advice on how to win construction contracts for the US president’s promised $1tn infrastructure buildout. (FT)

Foxconn seeks Apple’s backing The Taiwanese supplier to the world’s largest tech company has approached Apple about a potential joint offer for Toshiba’s flash memory business in what could be a $28bn takeover battle. The division has already drawn offers from Broadcom, Western Digital and SK Hynix. (FT)

North Korea tensions There is a “Cuban missile crisis in slow motion” happening in North Korea and these are Donald Trump’s options. Separately, this interactive graphic shows the range of Pyongyang’s missiles so far. (NYT, Reuters, WSJ)

It’s a big day for

US economy Data are expected to show the market for new homes cooled in March, which may assuage US regulators’ concerns about a post-crisis construction surge. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

Food for thought

The increasingly difficult hunt for an au pair I am Lina* from Copenhagen. I like to dream, and I am maybe a little bit mischievous.” “I am Gaia from Italy. I am solar person, and very thrushwort.” These profiles are not from Tinder but from the website AuPair World and show how finding an au pair has become a high-stakes game. (FT)

The EU M&A playbook Only halfway through her term, the EU’s tough competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager has already blocked three big deals while her predecessor only denied four in his entire term. This is how to get Brussels to approve a takeover. (FT)

The complicated history of barbecue A long read about what some regard as America’s most political food, and it’s tangled, racially tinged history. (New Yorker)

Kara Walker’s next act Three years ago, Walker took New York by storm with the debut of her first public-art piece A Subtlety, or the Marvelous Sugar Baby — a 35ft “Sphinx creature with the kerchiefed head of a mammy figure, her breasts naked, her vulva prominent” — and revolutionised public art. Here is what she is up to now. (NYMag)

Korea 2.0? Nearly 70 years ago ill-judged words in Washington and miscalculation by Pyongyang led to the outbreak of the Korean war, writes Gideon Rachman. Are the US and North Korean governments about to miscalculate again and slide into conflict on the Korean peninsula? (FT)

The missing Fabergé eggs The Russian royal family had their intricate, bejewelled Easter eggs crafted by the House of Fabergé, with one commissioned each year since 1885. Then they were killed, and the treasures scattered. One has been found in a most unlikely way, but there are doubts over whether the seven remaining eggs, potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars, will be recovered. (Daily Beast)

Video of the day

A look at the week ahead A five-minute summary of the main stories the FT is watching this week, including the first leg of the French presidential elections, Unilever's first quarter revenue numbers, new US economic data and the IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington. (FT)