The top 10 HTSI stories of 2022

The top 10 HTSI stories of 2022From Pharrell Williams to the £16mn whisky, these are the stories you loved most this year© Jesse GouveiaEverything must go — Pharrell Williams is selling off his legacyIn an exclusive interview, the musician, producer and innovator explains why he’s auctioning 20 years’ worth of sneakers, watches and jewellery via his latest business venture, Joopiter The world’s greatest ice-cream stores25 hot spots for first-rate gelato, granita and glaces Zürich – Europe’s new capital of coolThink Switzerland’s biggest city is slick, staid, bourgeois and... a bit boring? Think againThe Jony Ive issueThe world-famous designer and product creator curates an exclusive series about the craft of the handThe best independent coffee shops in the worldFT writers nominate their top picks for a caffeine hit – from Berlin to Buenos AiresThe secret to making your brain work betterWant to improve your cognitive function? Then you’ll need to get a handle on your supplements ‘stack’ More from this SeriesTrue bromance: Brad Pitt, Nick Cave and the artist helping them to healIn Thomas Houseago’s WE collective, friendship and recovery are as important as the art ‘I am here. I’m alive.’ Tracey Emin on health, wealth and finding happinessHaving seen off the cancer that nearly killed her, the artist has returned to Margate and an epic legacy project The smaller the campervan......the bigger the adventureArdbeg breaks all records with its £16mn malt whiskyThe FT gets an exclusive first taste of the most expensive cask in history