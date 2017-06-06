Daily briefing: Trump fingers Qatar, third London attacker and Paris

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Donald Trump has publicly swung behind Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations in their move to isolate Qatar for allegedly supporting terrorism, saying funding for “radical ideology” needed to be cut off. The US president’s public backing for the unprecedented Arab action came despite Qatar’s role as a long-time Washington ally, which hosts the main US military base for operations in the Middle East.

Mr Trump’s tweets stunned the top Republican Senator on the foreign relations committee and left America’s Middle East diplomats scrambling, while Qatar’s foreign minister responded by saying there as no evidence of the allegations.

Here’s David Gardner on how Qatar is paying the price for betting on the Muslim Brotherhood. (FT, The Hill, WaPo, BBC)

In the news

Investors doubt Trump agenda The dollar hit a new post-election low, along with Treasury yields, in a sign that investors were growing more sceptical that the Trump administration — battered by scandals and seized by infighting — will be able to nurture an economic bounce. (FT)

US threatens to quit UN human rights council

Ambassador Nikki Haley criticised inclusion of human rights abusers among its membership and what she described as an institutional bias against Israel, in the first US address to the Geneva-based body since it was established. (FT)

US diplomats stage quiet revolt Donald Trump is straining international alliances around the world (see: the Paris accord, and today, Qatar), and career diplomats known for their professional decorum are breaking with him publicly. (NYT)

Third London Bridge attacker named

Youssef Zagbha, a 22-year-old east London resident, was named as the third attacker, and was stopped at Bologna’s airport last year and interrogated by Italian authorities who warned UK intelligence he was a potential risk, a senior Italian official told the FT. (FT)

Uber fires 20+ amid sexual harassment probe

The company has fired more than 20 employees after an investigation into sexual harassment claims, according to people close to the company, as the ride-sharing app maker tries to draw a line after a series of crises. (FT)

The battle for Raqqa begins

The US-backed Syria Defence Force said it had begun a battle to capture Raqqa, the de facto capital of Isis. The jihadi group captured the city in 2014 but the SDF has been working to encircle the city since the end of last year. The group is under pressure in both Syria and its Iraqi stronghold of Mosul, where Iraqi and US-backed forces are pushing militants out in fierce street fighting. (Reuters, NYT)

Who pulled BA’s plug?

The head of British Airways has admitted that human error was behind last weekend’s computer crash that left 75,000 passengers stranded around the world. Willie Walsh told a transport conference in Mexico that an engineer had inadvertently switched off the power supply to one of the company data centres and then turned back on again in an uncontrolled fashion. (FT)

Asian manufacturing goes soft

Business confidence in Asia is at its lowest level for four years as weak demand from China affects the region. The Nikkei ASEAN Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index in May slipped 0.6 of a point from a month earlier to 50.5. A measure above 50 indicates expansion, while anything below signals deterioration. (NAR)

The day ahead

US credit release

Economists forecast that a US Federal Reserve report will show US consumer borrowing cooled in April. Outstanding consumer credit is expected to increase by $15bn in April, compared with a $16.43bn rise the previous month. Economic indicators so far have raised some concerns that the rebound in growth in the second quarter will be softer than initially thought and investors will be parsing the data for clues on the health of the US economy.

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT's Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Trump’s bad judgment on the Paris accord

Martin Wolf on how the US withdrawal from a shared commitment to protect the panel has disturbing echoes: “In the 1920s, the US repudiated the League of Nations. That led to the collapse of Europe’s post-first world war settlement. Now, it is withdrawing from a shared commitment to protect our planet.” (FT)

UK election wrap

The day before Britons head to the polls, here’s why the UK election matters to the rest of the world. Here’s a graphical breakdown of how the race is being dominated by the two main parties. Here’s a long read on the unlikely rise of Jeremy Corbyn, and a look at whether young voters will turn out to the polls. Finally, here’s a long look at Coventry, a Labour stronghold that may be looking to the Conservatives this time round. (FT)

How an eager Chinese tech company stumbled in America

It was supposed to be Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Tesla and Disney all rolled into one, and its US debut last October was billed as “a historical moment in tech and consumer culture” comparable to the day the iPhone maker or Google went public. Far from blazing a path, however, LeEco’s hype diverged substantially from reality. (FT)

Japanese boards want foreign execs Toyota recently became the latest Japanese company to signal a desire for attracting foreign executives with more lucrative pay, in a shift that bankers say will add international flavour to corporate strategies and help companies improve their management of overseas acquisitions. (FT)

The latest on Trump’s charitable giving

A long read on how Mr Trump shifted money meant for a children’s cancer charity into his business. (Forbes)

How tiny Macedonia became an investment haven

A handful of tech-savvy Macedonian teens and their wildly successful online fake news businesses sparked worldwide interest in the country’s IT credentials during the 2016 US presidential election. But the tiny country was already on the radar of investors for more positive reasons, and was ranked 10th in world for ease of doing business by the World Bank. (FT)

The fossil-fuel fightback

President Donald Trump’s decision to defy the world and withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement shows how a behind-the-scenes campaign by the fossil-fuel industry has gone mainstream. In the words of one climate change scientist, the switch to new forms of energy is “like the switch from whale oil in the 19th century” — and one which the fossil-fuel industry will resist no matter what the cost. (New Yorker)

Israel’s secret plan to bomb the Egyptian desert

New documents released by the Nuclear Proliferation International History Project reveal how in May 1967, Israel assembled for the first time two or three rudimentary nuclear devices. And some in the Israeli government and military drew up a plan to detonate the nukes in the Egyptian desert. In the event, a month later the Israeli army scored a decisive victory against its Arab adversaries and the secret plan was shelved. (Politico)

Video of the day

How might Qatar affect energy supplies?

The FT's deputy commodities editor explains the implications of the Qatar crisis for the logistical link in Middle East energy supplies and for the Opec deal to reduce oil production levels. (FT)