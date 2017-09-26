The big Dior rebrand: SS18 show report

It’s been a year since Maria Grazia Chiuri presented her first collection for Dior. In that time the house has undergone a subtle rebranding. It’s become more “relevant”, more youthful and a lot more commercial. Fabled for its sumptuous ball gowns and Bar jackets, Chiuri’s collections have instead focused on daywear and denim. The accessories have been reworked and re-branded for a younger client. Shoes, bags and bra-tops now carry a “J’adore Dior” slogan. She’s introduced more categories — and a lot of new sneakers.

Some critics aren’t all that enamoured of this new direction: the feminist slogan T-shirts (for SS18 they were branded with the title of art historian Linda Nochlin’s 1971 essay, “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?”), the youth-centric daywear, the fairy sparkle, have disappointed those who still crave the days of John Galliano, when the house was a crucible of creative daring. Even Raf Simons, who followed Galliano, used a more experimental approach to reinvent the house codes.

Chiuri is not the same creative visionary. Her designs are more straightforward — less outwardly fashion. Her SS18 collection featured dinosaur-knits, polka-dot blouses, 1960s dolly-girl dresses and mirror mosaic minis that recalled Barbarella on a night out. The show looked kinda thrifty, sort of Haight-Ashbury meets Carnaby Street in the mid-1960s, all laced up in a patent leather lattice knee-boot. Chiuri had worked towards her space-age themes while looking at the former Dior designer Marc Bohan’s work in the archive, but the vintage style chimed very much with the mood in fashion right now. The collection was quirky and cute and slightly nostalgic: one was reminded that Chiuri’s daughter, currently studying art history in London, may have had an influence in its playful attitude.

Fashion critics want innovation and cutting-edge design. Clients, increasingly, want T-shirts. Chiuri’s practice at Dior has been to make things that women will wear. A former accessories designer at Valentino, she’s also got form when it comes to designing a hit shoe (this time a patent branded Mary Jane hit the spot) or handbag. And she sells.

© Catwalking

© Catwalking

© Catwalking

The LVMH group recorded a 17 per cent rise in revenues for fashion and leather goods in its half-year results in July. Bernard Arnault cited “new products at Christian Dior” for some of that momentum. Meanwhile, Arnault has invested heavily in Christian Dior’s future. In April, the family company Groupe Arnault announced it was paying €12.1bn for the minority stake it did not already own in a deal that increased the family’s stake in LVMH from 36 to 46 per cent.

© Catwalking

© Catwalking

© Catwalking

Seven different names have now steered Dior’s direction. Each has marked a very different chapter. This current one is fascinating. At the centre of one of the French capital’s most esteemed couture houses, Chiuri is creating a populist aesthetic. Her style is unthreatening and highly accessible. And while the pieces may look a bit basic, they’re making basic business sense.

Photographs: Catwalking

© Catwalking