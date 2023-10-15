Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Looking at trends in employer sponsorship, the funding gender gap and alumni seniority increases in data from the 2023 Executive MBA Ranking. Plus: why people sign up for EMBAs; what business schools teach best; and whether alumni would recommend others to follow in their footsteps

The proportion of alumni who received full or partial funding from employers is down nearly 10 percentage points from 2016. (Alumni were surveyed for the 2023 survey, three years after completing their EMBA.)

While full or partial employer sponsorship is down for all EMBA alumni, it is consistently lower for women.

Seniority (measured by points score — see chart note) tends to rise fastest for those who were fully or partially funded.

Alumni most commonly rated management development, networking and increasing earnings as of very high importance as reasons for enrolling for an EMBA.

The teaching of corporate strategy, general management, finance and organisational behaviour was rated very highly by alumni. Delivery of IT/computing and ecommerce was less highly regarded.

The proportion of alumni who are very likely to recommend studying for an EMBA is rising. (By year of ranking survey, three years after completing programme; likelihood rated nine or 10 out of 10.)

Three years after their EMBA, alumni who worked in five or more countries before their programme earn an average of $50,000 more than those employed in only one.