Joe Biden has threatened to impose sanctions on Myanmar after the military seized power in a coup, and Robinhood raises another $2.4bn to shore up finances strained by turbulent trading. Plus, the FT’ Beijing bureau chief, Ryan McMorrow, explains the popularity of TikTok’s big rival in China, Kuaishou, which goes public this week.





US threatens sanctions on Myanmar after military coup

ft.com/content/1934605c-ecf1-4e7b-aac7-45ad8031b879?





Robinhood raises $2.4bn in second cash injection in four days

https://www.ft.com/content/790324e0-8526-4d9e-9717-a4430e1be034





Robinhood’s bid to ‘democratise trading’ checked by Wall Street realties

www.ft.com/content/9e69faf0-09c4-42ca-8c5f-78dc9568c18f





Kuaishou IPO boosts biggest rival to China’s TikTok’s

https://www.ft.com/content/2b7a8bec-7f01-45b8-ac9f-1fe3f1cbd1f4





Wheels Up set to go public via Spac merger

https://www.ft.com/content/ec08b822-e022-41d1-8252-0a04b2772031

