A total eclipse, Trudeau celebrates India Day and lessons in mermaiding

© Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press/AP

On parade Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau takes part in the annual India Day parade with members of the Indian community in Montreal

© Aly Song/Reuters

Animal therapy A dog and a cat receive treatment at Shanghai Traditional Chinese Medicine Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Center in Shanghai

© Yara Nardi/Reuters

Forced out A refugee protests after being removed by police officers from a square that had been occupied by refugee squatters in Rome, Italy

© Marco Longari/AFP/Getty

Show of strength A wrestler poses on top of a truck that overlooks a crowd attending an electoral meeting in Luanda

© Martin Meissner/AP

Gaming with Merkel German chancellor Angela Merkel at the Gamescom fair for computer games in Cologne

© Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Power nap Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe attends the 37th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Pretoria, South Africa

© Rob Kerr/Getty

Darkness falls The total solar eclipse seen from Madras, Oregon. Sky-gazers across North America watched as the sun vanished behind the moon on Monday

© Mark Wilson/Getty

Don’t look up US President Donald Trump looks up towards the sun to watch the solar eclipse, with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, on the Truman Balcony at the White House

© Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Cod and cargo A man fishes at the busy container port of Felixstowe on England’s east coast

© KCNA/Reuters

Chief inspector North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Chemical Material Institute of the Academy of Defense Science in Pyongyang

© Jack Taylor/Getty

Merman Mermaiding student Tom Hatcher attends a Mayim Mermaid Academy lesson at Bournemouth Collegiate School

© Valentin Flauraud/Keystone/AP

Agricultural art A land art painting of a Volkswagen van by French artist Saype in Château d’Oex, Switzerland

© Niranjan Shrestha/AP

Wedded bliss Nepalese Hindu women dance at the Pashupatinath Temple during Teej festival celebrations in Kathmandu. At the festival, women pray for a happy married life

© Money Sharma/AFP/Getty

Fatal riots At least 28 people were killed on Friday when clashes broke out between police and followers of religious guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Panchkula and Sirsa, northern India, after a court convicted him of rape