Chinese mood music towards private equity investors improves

A few weeks ago, Hong Kong investment firm PAG took advantage of a fight among the shareholders of locally listed Yingde Gases to gain control of the company for $1.5bn, fending off rival interest from Air Products of the US. Had Air Products prevailed, it would have been among the largest acquisitions of a Chinese firm by a US strategic investor in history.

As PAG was preparing to pounce on Yingde, KKR, the New York global buyout firm, was in the midst of finishing fundraising from investors for what, at $9.2bn, is by far the largest buyout fund aimed at Asia.

While KKR has in the past relied on South Korea and Japan for its largest returns in Asia, a principal goal of the new fund is to do large deals in China.

The ambitions of PAG and KKR are revealing. The mood music towards China is brighter than it was at the start of the year even as the Chinese stock market shows some signs of being unsettled by regulators’ declared ambitions to clean up the banking system and slow the growth of credit. The Shanghai Composite fell just over 2 per cent in April.

And the ambitions of global private equity firms keen to seal deals in China are also finding a warmer reception. Until recently, it appeared that it was only the princelings and local firms that secured the most lucrative deals, such Boyu Capital’s purchase of the chain of duty-free shops in Chinese airports.

Next in line for returns were venture capital firms such as Sequoia Capital China and Tiger Global that were making 10 or even 20 times their money on technology deals. With well-connected domestic PE firms snapping up targets that produce predictable and steady cash flows, and venture firms looking for the next new thing in Shenzhen or Beijing, the room for international rivals appeared limited.

Today, once again, though, these international private equity firms are also finding more to like in China. Young companies are showing the extent to which the country has moved from merely copying western intellectual property to developing its own.

Shan Weijian, the former rainmaker at private equity firm TPG who now runs the buyout business for PAG, raised money for his most recent $6bn fund by hailing the new economy opportunities China offered.

His holding in CMC, an online music service in which Chinese internet company Tencent recently bought a stake, is already valued at triple his initial investment.

Those who believe that the outlook for private equity firms will brighten further point to the Yingde transaction as an example of a so-called old economy company that can be picked up cheaply because they are out of favour. Based on a multiple of Yingde’s ebitda, the price was attractive compared with other transactions, such as MBK Partners’ February purchase of Daesung Industrial Gases in South Korea for about $2bn and over 12 times ebitda from shareholders including Goldman Sachs (though Yingde is far more heavily indebted).

“Normally we stay away from old economy companies but this was an exception which only became available because of the falling out,” said Mr Shan.

There is, of course, a danger that anxiety about China’s shadow banking system and corporate debt really does sour sentiment. Morgan Stanley’s widely read research report from February, entitled “Why we are bullish on China”, could yet come to be seen as the high water mark for positive sentiment towards China this year.

But for now, the picture for overseas private equity firms in China has improved. Indeed, should liquidity tighten further, the hoard of cash built up by the firms is likely to be in even higher demand.

In securing Yingde for his own investors, Mr Shan has given Chinese and other firms a boost by reminding them that the China story is not over. There are lucrative deals both in new and old economy China — at least for now.

