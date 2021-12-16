Episode 56
Fed officials expect three rate rises next year in hawkish pivot on inflation
Chinese creditors sue Evergrande for claims totalling $13bn
Turkey’s lira tumbles to new low ahead of critical central bank decision
US borrowers breach loan limit guidance at record pace
