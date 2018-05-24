FT Series Women’s Prize for Fiction 2018 We review the contenders for the UK’s most prestigious award for fiction written by women Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie — family on the edge A gripping novel of racial prejudice, radicalisation and cross-cultural love Friday, 15 September, 2017 Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward — Mississippi burning A novel blazing with power, grief and tenderness that breathes danger into the classic American road trip Friday, 24 November, 2017 When I Hit You by Meena Kandasamy — murder on the mind A female narrator writes of her violent marriage in this memoiristic novel set in southern India Friday, 19 May, 2017 The Idiot by Elif Batuman — university challenge A witty debut novel that skewers the absurdities of academic life Friday, 9 June, 2017 The Mermaid and Mrs Hancock by Imogen Hermes Gowar — a gripping debut A study of the intertwined lives of sex workers and high society in Georgian London Thursday, 24 May, 2018 Sight by Jessie Greengrass — let’s be serious A promising debut novel is undermined by its author’s weakness for solemnity Friday, 23 February, 2018