FT Series

Women’s Prize for Fiction 2018

We review the contenders for the UK’s most prestigious award for fiction written by women
Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie — family on the edge

A gripping novel of racial prejudice, radicalisation and cross-cultural love

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward — Mississippi burning

A novel blazing with power, grief and tenderness that breathes danger into the classic American road trip

When I Hit You by Meena Kandasamy — murder on the mind

A female narrator writes of her violent marriage in this memoiristic novel set in southern India

The Idiot by Elif Batuman — university challenge

A witty debut novel that skewers the absurdities of academic life

The Mermaid and Mrs Hancock by Imogen Hermes Gowar — a gripping debut

A study of the intertwined lives of sex workers and high society in Georgian London

Sight by Jessie Greengrass — let’s be serious

A promising debut novel is undermined by its author’s weakness for solemnity