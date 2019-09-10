Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the huge cost of the UK's PPI mis-selling scandal, the latest personnel changes at Goldman Sachs and growing unease about the role of Eurofi in shaping Europe's financial sector policy. With special guest Dominic Lindley, director of policy at the New City Agenda.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent, Laura Noonan, US banking editor and Jim Brunsden, EU correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

