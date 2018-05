Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The co-working and office providing company set out to create the office of the future and has caught the attention of big investors, including SoftBank's Vision Fund. Will office subleasing open the door to profit for WeWork? With FT guests Dan Thomas and Alex Scaggs.





Read more from Dan and Alex at FT.com. Music by Podington Bear.