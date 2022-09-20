How much does the way you cook your meals affect how much you are spending? Host Claer Barrett speaks to Suzanne Mulholland, aka The Batch Lady, about how batch cooking can save both time and money. Plus, Archie Lasseter, sustainability lead at energy company Utilita, reveals which kitchen appliances are the most energy- and cost-efficient. How much could switching from oven cooking to an air fryer save?

You can find The Batch Lady and many of her recipes on instagram @thebatchlady or on her website https://thebatchlady.com/

Don’t forget to check out last week’s episode about how to keep the cost of your food shop down: https://www.ft.com/content/6dc26bb8-55a1-4176-ba15-58cddf73bda0

