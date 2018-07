Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Ben Bernanke, former chair of the Federal Reserve, earlier this week warned against reading the US yield curve, or the difference between short term and longer term Treasury yields, as an indicator of a looming recession. Joe Rennison explains how the shape of the yield curve has changed over the past year, and whether it indicates a forthcoming economic downturn. Read Joe's story here.