Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss whether US bank Wells Fargo has been able to put a series of scandals behind it, US bank results and the UK’s Open Banking regime one year on. With special guest Tim Sloan, chief executive of Wells Fargo.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Robert Armstrong, US financial editor, Laura Noonan, US banking editor, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent and Tim Sloan, chief executive of Wells Fargo. Producer: Fiona Symon