Logo for FT Banking Weekly podcast

The Financial Times banking team discusses the biggest banking stories of the week, bringing you global insight and commentary on the top issues concerning this sector. To take part in the show or to comment please email audio@ft.com

Print this page

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss whether US bank Wells Fargo has been able to put a series of scandals behind it, US bank results and the UK’s Open Banking regime one year on. With special guest Tim Sloan, chief executive of Wells Fargo.


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Robert Armstrong, US financial editor, Laura Noonan, US banking editor, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent and Tim Sloan, chief executive of Wells Fargo. Producer: Fiona Symon

Get alerts on Banking Weekly podcast when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast