Print this page

Matthew Vincent and colleagues discuss Goldman Sachs and Amazon - another big tech tie-up for the Wall Street name, Deutsche Bank's profit targets, and what a case of stealing from a workplace canteen tells us about the current climate for ethics and compliance in banking. With special guest Russell Quelch of Redburn, the equity research house.


Contributors: Matthew Vincent, regulation correspondent, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Banking Weekly podcast when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast