Matthew Vincent and colleagues discuss Goldman Sachs and Amazon - another big tech tie-up for the Wall Street name, Deutsche Bank's profit targets, and what a case of stealing from a workplace canteen tells us about the current climate for ethics and compliance in banking. With special guest Russell Quelch of Redburn, the equity research house.





Contributors: Matthew Vincent, regulation correspondent, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

