The fashion cycle
Morgan Porter wears Guess nylon windbreaker, £105. Balenciaga wool and cotton trench coat, £3,150. Rains polyester backpack, £81
From left: Chun wears JW Anderson cotton T-shirt, £155, and studded denim trousers, £3,250. Eytys suede and cotton Kamasu sneakers, £217. Morgan wears Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier wool and metal detail dress, POA. Eytys suede and nylon Fugu sneakers, £204. Kassl Editions oil-coated cotton-mix tote bag, £390
Morgan wears Sportmax cotton-mix top, £295, and cotton-mix and vinyl skirt, £970. The Row nappa leather coin wristlet, £380
Chun wears Alaïa nacre jersey bodysuit, £720, and knitted viscose crinoline skirt, £3,440. Rapha Pro Team Frameless sunglasses, £128. Eytys suede and cotton Kamasu sneakers, £217. Prada leather cardholder, £560
Morgan wears Tod’s leather coat, POA. The Row coated linen hood, POA. Moncler sunglasses, £270. Rains nylon backpack, £81. Kassl Editions oil-coated cotton-mix The Anchor bag, £217. Prada metal keychain, £455
Chun wears Alaïa silk-mix and leather jacket, £2,460. Isabel Marant leather trousers, POA. By Malene Birger silk cap, £150. Rapha Pro Team Frameless sunglasses, £128. Jimmy Choo leather Diamond hobo bag, £1,295. Wandler mesh and leather bag, £810. Eytys suede and cotton Kamasu sneakers, £217
Chun wears MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon nylon vest, POA. MM6 Maison Margiela furry yarn dress, £550, sheer bodysuit, £320, and satin bag, £430. Hunter recycled-nylon bumbag, £40. Eytys suede and cotton Kamasu sneakers, £217
Chun wears Emporio Armani nylon blouson, £680 for twin set. Y-Project cotton dress, £468
Morgan wears Kassl Editions lacquered cotton coat, £690. Sunnei cotton bag, POA. Eytys suede and nylon Fugu sneakers, £204
Chun wears Sunnei viscose rayon dress and belt bag, both POA
Models, Chun Jin and Morgan Porter at Storm Models. Casting, Ikki Casting. Hair, Henrik Haue at Link. Make-up, Regina Törnwall at LundLund. Photographer’s assistant, Matt Marsh. Stylist’s assistants, Isa Langkjær and Viola Bager. Production, The Lab
