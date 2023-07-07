Investors sold stocks and bonds across the world on Thursday as US borrowing costs touched a 16-year high, US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen is in China, and Meta said more than 30mn people had signed up to its long-awaited competitor to Twitter. Plus, the FT’s Africa editor David Pilling explains why conservation in the Congo has become contentious.

Mentioned in this podcast:

US borrowing costs hit 16-year high as markets roiled by jobs data

Janet Yellen to visit China in new US push to ease tensions

Meta says 30mn people have signed up to Twitter competitor Threads

In search of the ‘village of the elephants’, deep in the central African rainforest

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com