How to wear stripes this season
Vince pima cotton T-shirt, £145. Sunspel supima cotton T-shirt (worn underneath), £85. Brioni wool flannel Sidney trousers, £730. The Row leather Dylan Derby shoes, £1,130
Officine Générale cotton-mix shirt-jacket, £390, and cotton-mix trousers, £250. Charvet cotton shirt, £420. Christian Louboutin patent-leather loafers, £750
Dries Van Noten wool-mix blazer, £765, and wool trousers, £515. Sunspel supima cotton long-sleeved T-shirt, £85
Ralph Lauren cotton sports jacket, £650, and matching trousers, £345. Missoni cotton polo shirt, £450. Christian Louboutin patent-leather loafers, £750
Prada wool rollneck, £1,300. Brunello Cucinelli wool trousers, £950. Cartier rose-gold Tank Louis Cartier watch, £11,400
Emporio Armani cotton perforated trench coat, £1,300, and matching trousers, £550. Sunspel cotton shirt, £285. Christian Louboutin patent-leather loafers, £750
Rhude silk-mix pinstripe suit, £1,272. Paul Smith cotton shirt, £275. Vince pima cotton T-shirt (just seen), £145
Tod’s cotton cardigan, £1,420, and cotton knit crewneck T-shirt, £800. Brunello Cucinelli cotton trousers, £670
Model, Jecardi Sykes at Heroes. Casting, Ricky Michiels at Day One Studio. Grooming, Laramie. Photographer’s assistant, Christian Robinson. Digital operator, Tyler Roste. Stylist’s assistant, Niambi Moore. Production, Day-Int. Special thanks to the Hotel Chelsea and PR Consulting
