Photography by Andy Harrington. Styling by Jermaine Daley. Model, Jecardi Sykes

© Andy Harrington

Vince pima cotton T-shirt, £145. Sunspel supima cotton T-shirt (worn underneath), £85. Brioni wool flannel Sidney trousers, £730. The Row leather Dylan Derby shoes, £1,130 

© Andy Harrington

Officine Générale cotton-mix shirt-jacket, £390, and cotton-mix trousers, £250. Charvet cotton shirt, £420. Christian Louboutin patent-leather loafers, £750

© Andy Harrington

Dries Van Noten wool-mix blazer, £765, and wool trousers, £515. Sunspel supima cotton long-sleeved T-shirt, £85 

© Andy Harrington

Ralph Lauren cotton sports jacket, £650, and matching trousers, £345. Missoni cotton polo shirt, £450. Christian Louboutin patent-leather loafers, £750

© Andy Harrington

Prada wool rollneck, £1,300. Brunello Cucinelli wool trousers, £950. Cartier rose-gold Tank Louis Cartier watch, £11,400

© Andy Harrington

Emporio Armani cotton perforated trench coat, £1,300, and matching trousers, £550. Sunspel cotton shirt, £285. Christian Louboutin patent-leather loafers, £750

© Andy Harrington

Rhude silk-mix pinstripe suit, £1,272. Paul Smith cotton shirt, £275. Vince pima cotton T-shirt (just seen), £145

© Andy Harrington

Tod’s cotton cardigan, £1,420, and cotton knit crewneck T-shirt, £800. Brunello Cucinelli cotton trousers, £670

Model, Jecardi Sykes at Heroes. Casting, Ricky Michiels at Day One Studio. Grooming, Laramie. Photographer’s assistant, Christian Robinson. Digital operator, Tyler Roste. Stylist’s assistant, Niambi Moore. Production, Day-Int. Special thanks to the Hotel Chelsea and PR Consulting

