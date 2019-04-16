Netflix added 9.6m new paying subscribers in its latest quarter, allaying concerns that a price rise could slow the streaming giant’s blistering growth. However the company’s forecast for the second quarter was weaker than analysts were looking for, sending shares lower in after-hours trading.

The company in January raised prices for all US customers, a move that was cheered by investors at the time. For its most popular tier, which offers high-definition video, prices rose by $2 a month to $13 — a dollar more than rival Hulu’s ad-free subscription.

Tuesday’s results indicate that the price hike did not impact appetite from customers, with Netflix adding 9.6m subscribers, eclipsing forecasts for 9m. More than 1.7m of these new customers came from the US, just above the 1.6m expected by analysts polled by FactSet. In a letter to investors, Netflix said that the response to the price changes in the US were “as we expected”.

However Netflix expects to add only 5m subscribers in the second quarter, lower than the 6m analysts had predicted. The lighter forecast comes as Netflix faces looming competition in the streaming video market it pioneered. Disney last week unveiled plans for a new streaming service for about half the price of a standard Netflix subscription — sending Disney shares soaring. Apple last month similarly made a splashy announcement for its own streaming service. Disney, Apple, WarnerMedia and Comcast are all planning to launch services in the coming year.

Alongside results Netflix addressed the competition from Disney and Apple. “We don’t anticipate that these new entrants will materially affect our growth . . . we believe there is vast demand for watching great TV and movies and Netflix only satisfies a small portion of that demand,” Netflix said on Tuesday.

Revenue in the first three months of the year jumped 22 per cent to $4.52bn, compared to consensus forecasts for $4.5bn. Net income climbed 19 per cent to $344m for the quarter.

Shares in Netflix were down 1.3 per cent at $354.63 following the results.