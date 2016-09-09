Brussels backtracks on mobile roaming limits

EU citizens will be able to use their phones abroad for as long as they like without incurring roaming fees, after all.

Brussels executed a public U-turn on Wednesday in a desperate attempt to rescue a policy that was once held up as a tangible example of the EU’s benefit to ordinary citizens only to become a source of consumer ire.

The cause of anger was a European Commission proposal from September that would have limited to 90 days a year the period for which mobile phone users would be spared roaming charges in Europe.

Amid outrage from MEPs and consumer groups, the commission on Wednesday introduced a new proposal that scrapped the unpopular 90-day limit. It also includes measures to root out potential abuse of the ban on roaming charges in an effort to placate telecoms companies, which have complained bitterly about the loss of roaming fees.

Under the hastily pulled together proposals, telecoms operators will be able to question customers who spend a suspiciously long time abroad. This will stop customers simply buying a cheap sim card in one country and using it in another country with higher phone bills, officials argued.

Despite the safeguards, telecoms operators attacked the proposals, with one source at a large network calling them “the worst-case scenario” for the industry. Until recently, operators generated about 5 per cent of turnover from the fees.

Mobile phone bills vary dramatically between member states, with customers in Ireland paying six times more than customers in places such as Latvia.

Telecoms operators argue that unless safeguards are in place customers will take advantage of these discrepancies, leaving operators in some markets facing big losses.

Scrapping roaming fees had become an emblematic achievement for the EU when it was finally agreed in 2015 after years of wrangling. It was hailed by everyone from federalist commission president Jean-Claude Juncker to former British prime minister David Cameron — who stated that it was one of the reasons why Britain should remain in the EU.

Even with the latest fixes, the policy’s long-term benefit to consumers may still be a matter of debate.

One industry source predicted that the latest proposal would lead to higher prices for consumers as networks moved to make up for the lost business. That would also penalise consumers who do not travel as prices would rise for all users. Officials in Brussels dismissed these arguments as scaremongering, stating that there was little evidence this would happen.

“All the service providers can survive it,” insisted Andrus Ansip, the EU’s digital chief.

Officials from member states — a committee of which would have to approve the proposal — suggested that the scheme might struggle to find support, potentially delaying the end of roaming fees beyond next summer.

Consumer groups praised the U-turn. “All consumers should not be penalised for the hypothetical misuse of a few,” said Monique Goyens, who heads BEUC, an alliance of European consumer groups. “Consumers should be able to make phone calls, send messages and use the internet for the entirety of their stay abroad and not be charged additional costs when travelling, working or studying in another EU country. This is what consumers expect from the single market.”