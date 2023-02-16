In the second episode in our special series, Gideon talks to war historian Hein Goemans about what it would take to end the fighting in Ukraine. FT podcast survey

More on this topic:

A year of war in Ukraine has left Europe’s armouries dry

Military briefing: Russia prepares Ukraine spring offensive

The keyboard warriors on Ukraine’s digital front line

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in maps — latest updates

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com