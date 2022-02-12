We examine the abrupt departure of Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick, what it means for the police investigation into the “partygate” scandal and how it plays into Boris Johnson’s hopes of resetting his government. We also look at the mini Cabinet reshuffle and the new No10 team. Political editor George Parker and chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley discuss.

Plus, the government signals an end to all Covid restrictions in England by the end of February. Is it too hasty or a welcome return to normality? Is the decision driven by science or politics? Health editor Sarah Neville and political correspondent Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe explore.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

Audio: BBC

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @Seb Payne

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.