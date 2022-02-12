Resetting the Boris Johnson government
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Payne's Politics news every morning.
The prime minister completed a shuffle at Downing Street this week but the sacking of Met Police chief Cressida Dick by London’s mayor threw the investigation into “partygate” into chaos
We examine the abrupt departure of Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick, what it means for the police investigation into the “partygate” scandal and how it plays into Boris Johnson’s hopes of resetting his government. We also look at the mini Cabinet reshuffle and the new No10 team. Political editor George Parker and chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley discuss.
Plus, the government signals an end to all Covid restrictions in England by the end of February. Is it too hasty or a welcome return to normality? Is the decision driven by science or politics? Health editor Sarah Neville and political correspondent Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe explore.
Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.
Audio: BBC
-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk
-Follow @Seb Payne
-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Payne's Politics when a new story is published