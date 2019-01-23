Roberto Benigni, Italy’s great satirist and the actor-director behind Oscar-winning film Life is Beautiful, made a prediction in July last year about Rome’s populist, anti-establishment government.

In a satirical skit, Mr Benigni created a dark but seemingly ludicrous parody in which Matteo Salvini, deputy prime minister and leader of the far-right League party, first demanded illegal immigrants leave Italy, then all foreigners.

“And then Salvini will want the Italians out of Italy too!” Mr Benigni concluded to laughter from an audience of politicians, business leaders, actors, bankers and socialites attending an event to celebrate the performer.

Italy’s business leaders and bankers are unlikely to be laughing any more. Mr Benigni’s satire is starting to look prescient. Anti-business policies rolled out by the anti-establishment, Eurosceptic government have had the effect of making Italy’s business community outsiders in their own country.

Between national elections in March last year, which ushered the Five Star-League coalition to power, and Christmas, about €150bn was wiped off the value of Italian equity and debt securities — both corporate and sovereign — according to a study published by Fondazione Hume Luca Ricolfi. Since then a detente between Rome and European officials over Italy’s budget have lessened investors’ immediate worries and pared losses, but worse may be to come.

The IMF on Monday joined the Bank of Italy in suggesting the country may have fallen into technical recession in the fourth quarter of 2018. Both institutions slashed their growth forecasts for next year to about 0.6 per cent. Independent economists fear recession could roll into next year.

Italy’s return to the doldrums after its business and banking sector pulled free of the effects of a brutal triple-dip recession only in the past two years reads like a bitter farce.

Its best companies are major exporters, and many say business outside Italy is booming. But Rome’s expansionary budget and anti-business agenda, including a rollback of job and pension reform, have left business leaders struggling at home.

One chief executive jokes with gallows humour that, unlike his French counterparts, he will not be affected by gilets jaunes protesters on the streets in Milan because they are already in power in Italy. Another big business boss is avoiding engaging with Mr Salvini directly on “ethical grounds” because he considers him a fascist. A third compares Five Star’s policies and rhetoric with Venezuela’s late socialist leader Hugo Chávez.

Lorenzo Codogno, a former Treasury economist who runs consultancy LC Macro Advisors, said the risk now was that the dynamics of Italy’s vast 133 per cent debt to GDP became “explosive”.

“It does not take much for Italy to move into a fully fledged crisis scenario,” said Mr Codogno, who expected Italy’s economy to shrink 0.2 per cent in 2019. The question, as Mr Codogno sees it, is whether spreads of Italian over German state debt shoot up “sooner rather than later”.

At the front line of such concern is Italy’s battered banking industry. Renewed worries about capital and profitability at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, two years after it was rescued in a state-sponsored bailout, have stoked fears that problems at Italian banks are not fixed. So too has the European Central Bank’s move this month to put midsized lender Banca Carige into temporary administration, after it failed to meet a deadline to bolster its balance sheet.

The government wants to find merger partners for both banks, according to bankers. But takers are not obvious. Midsized lenders BPER Banca, UBI Banca and Banco BPM are the worst performers on Milan’s stock market this year amid concerns they may need to raise more capital if spreads shoot up again. Italy’s largest bank UniCredit also does not look like a likely candidate, unless the state pays it to do so.

Meanwhile, the head of northern business lobby Assolombarda has warned that its members are experiencing a credit squeeze from jittery banks. Well-known entrepreneurs, such as the Versace and Recordati families, have sold up, influenced by the souring business environment, financiers say.

Italian businesses need some of the imagination and fantasy of Mr Benigni to tell themselves that la bella vita will return any time soon.

rachel.sanderson@ft.com