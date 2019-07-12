Hungary’s conservative government has brought the country’s top research institution under its control, against the will of its employees and leadership, in what critics characterise as an infringement of academic freedoms.

President Janos Ader, an ally of Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban, signed a law on Friday giving the government control over funding and key appointments of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, which has 15 research institutions employing 3,000 academics.

The changes, to take effect in September, give the government influence on two-thirds of the institution’s budget and allow the premier the final say over key personnel. “We have never seen a coherent plan or strategy,” Gergely Bohm, the head of the academy’s department for international relations, said.

The move to take control of the academy is an example of Mr Orban’s desire to bend Hungarian institutions to the government’s will.

The Central European University, founded by Hungarian-American billionaire philanthropist George Soros, has said it has been “forced out” of Hungary because of a dispute over its accreditation, while 500 media outlets were brought under the control of a pro-government foundation. Cultural organisations say the spaces for free expression have dwindled.

The government says the changes to the academy will improve efficiency and improve research and development.

“Our goal is to prevent billions of governmental funds disappearing without tangible results,” state secretary of the ministry for innovation and technology Peter Cseresnyes said in June. “We would like to support such patents and inventions that can further serve the Hungarian economy.”

Mr Bohm acknowledged that the academy could be more efficient, but pointed to a publication-to-funding ratio that is among the top in Europe.

The idea to place the academy under government control was first mooted a year ago over email, with less than an hour for the academy’s leadership to comment. In the intervening months, academics have protested, forming a human chain around the academy’s premises, and been through several rounds of negotiations.

“We kept on negotiating relentlessly, but our efforts proved futile,” Laszlo Lovasz, the academy’s president, said before the parliament voted on the changes in early July. He said that the law violated “European principles” and would create an environment “unsuitable for the research community”.

Under Mr Orban Hungary has clashed with EU authorities and political allies. The country faces sanctions procedures that could lead to a loss of EU voting rights — though this would almost certainly fail to gain the required unanimity. Mr Orban’s Fidesz party is also facing potential eviction from the European People’s party, an alliance of conservative parties in the EU.

The move to take control of the academy is an “expression of power”, said Peter Kreko, of the Budapest-based think-tank Political Capital. “The Orban regime in general has a phobia of independence and autonomy . . . and there is a general notion that humanities are pretty liberal leaning so they have to counterbalance it,” he said.

Mr Bohm said that while some researchers had left the academy, under the new terms it would be hard to attract and retain top talent.

“It is difficult to come up with a professional argument about why these changes were necessary,” he said. “But even if it was the best idea, if it lacks the support and trust of the academic community, it will fail eventually.”