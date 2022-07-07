Fashion buys with fringe benefits
Dior leather Saddle bag, £3,700
La DoubleJ raffia fringe earrings, £240
Michael Kors Collection crepe and satin blazer, £1,255, net-a-porter.com
BeckSöndergaard straw Kendra hat, £45, atterley.com
Saunders Studio wool-mix Turko blanket, $1,900
Louis Vuitton wool-mix embroidered cape, £12,400
Loewe Paula’s Ibiza metallic knit fringed top, £450
Saint Laurent distressed denim shorts, £470, harveynichols.com
Autore Moda gold-vermeil, diamond and pearl Jessica earrings, $800
Alanui cotton-mix Over The Rainbow cardigan, £811.20, net-a-porter.com
Bottega Veneta cotton-mix knitted miniskirt, £905, farfetch.com
Sensi Studio straw placemats, £116 for two, matchesfashion.com
Marques’Almeida denim top, £124
Hommes Studio leather-fringed pouf, €3,750 for two, 1stdibs.com
Chloé silk trousers, £1,100
Maison Margiela wool-mix “bird-peck” top, £990
Jil Sander wool cape, £1,430, net-a-porter.com
