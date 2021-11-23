We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
Turkish lira falls as combative Erdogan vows victory in ‘economic war’
Senior Tories demand shake-up of Boris Johnson’s top team
France and Italy seek to boost EU influence with ‘friendship treaty’
Investment banks net more than $320m from sale of WarnerMedia to Discovery
