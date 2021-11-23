This edition features these stories from ft.com

Turkish lira falls as combative Erdogan vows victory in ‘economic war’

Senior Tories demand shake-up of Boris Johnson’s top team

France and Italy seek to boost EU influence with ‘friendship treaty’

Investment banks net more than $320m from sale of WarnerMedia to Discovery

We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.