There’s a new club coming to women’s professional football in the United States. Next season will see the debut of Bay FC, out of northern California. Aly Wagner, a former player on the US women’s national team, explains how she helped get the club off the ground with an investment model that has never been used in US professional sports before. We explore how this funding model could change the landscape for American sports. You’ll also hear from the FT’s US sports business correspondent Sara Germano about whether this very European model is moving across the pond.

Plus, do you have your own burning questions about business or finance? Send us your questions and we may use them in a future show.

Record a voice message here: https://sayhi.chat/rmc2b

Or, email Michela at michela.tindera@ft.com, or message her on Twitter at @mtindera07

