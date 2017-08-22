Welcome to Authers’ Note, in which I will attempt to provide some context and analysis on the world of investment each day, and provide you with a handy guide to the best coverage on offer, both here in the FT and elsewhere. All feedback is welcome, particularly of the constructive variety, as we try to get this right. (Email to authersnote@ft.com).

As you will doubtless have been reminded, the financial crisis was 10 years ago. Indeed a decade ago, almost to the day, the money market suffered a first seizure, after the Federal Reserve cut the discount rate. Naked Capitalism reviewed how the FT and its competitors handled it.

Another big event 10 years ago was the annual conference at Jackson Hole. Before the central bankers gather there this week, it might be worth spending a spare hour or two reading through the papers that were compiled for the 2007 event, which are to be found here. The fateful subject was Housing, Housing Finance and Monetary Policy.

One gem I noticed is below. The bankers were interested in which eurozone countries had seen the fastest growth in their mortgage markets. And the results confirm that a fast increase in debt is reason for concern:

It is also worth looking at the classic keynote paper by Robert Shiller, on the housing market. This is perhaps the key chart, showing that real rents were utterly stable and building costs had fallen — and yet US house prices had gone on a tear:

For those who contend that anger over failing to spot the crisis coming is just a matter of hindsight, this should be exhibit a). Highly respected economists were making clear to the great and good at Jackson Hole that there was great reason for worry.

Is there reason to worry now? The latest charticle in our anniversary series makes an attempt to answer that. If there are no bubbles as big or as blatant as housing credit was a decade ago, there are ample signs of concern bubbling around the world.

When President Trump came to power, he was angry about the strength of the dollar (which he attributed in part to confidence in his own presidency), and also about the strength of Chinese exports. He felt that they gained an artificial advantage due to the artificially weak Chinese currency.

Seven months on, and there has been no action on trade policy, but Diana Choyleva of Enodo Economics points out that Mr Trump has had an effect on the competitive position of China's exporters. Because China’s currency is still tied to the dollar, which has grown weaker in part because confidence in Mr Trump to make a difference has ebbed, China’s exporters now find themselves in a stronger position.

Diana points out that the real effective exchange rate, compared to all China’s trading partners, has seen a sharp improvement in recent months. This is far more important than the dollar rate:

As we can see, this moves almost perfectly in alignment with a strengthening of China’s export performance.

One very reasonable fear at the beginning of this year was that China’s economy would stall in the face of a newly aggressive US trade policy. So far, this is a bullet that has been well and truly dodged.

However, at present the question does seem worth asking. The way the market has moved up steadily for the past year, barely ever even moving as much as one per cent in a day, is historically remarkable. Jeff Sommer of the New York Times commissioned this research from S&P Dow Jones Indices, showing that so far this year the market has moved in its tightest range since 1965.

Given the plethora of excuses to get scared that we have had this year, this chart does seem quite extraordinary. Should we be worried?

Andrew Milligan, of the investment group now known as Aberdeen Standard Investments, suggests not in his latest house view. The critical point he makes is that world stock returns have moved in line with trends in world economic growth in the post-crisis period — and the co-ordinated growth at present is just what might be expected to produce a calm and unhurried rise in stocks.

Because of this, Andrew is not greatly concerned about low volatility per se:

The lack of volatility in bond, currency and equity markets is not of itself a concern but it is explicable in terms of the macroeconomic environment and the changing relationships between companies and sectors. Our House View would not be surprised if there was a pull back in risk assets given strong recent performance, especially when looking at relatively rich valuations. This would be an opportunity to consider whether to add more risk. In a world where economic growth is structurally low, and when the risks of a recession look to be muted in the near term, it is necessary to dial up the risk level to generate the higher returns required by investors. However, trading opportunities should only be seized if the risk of policy error still looks to be low.

However, his own look at where volatility compares with history suggests that it may be a little too quiet. At some point, volatility is going to increase and risk assets will dip. Whether to buy that dip, as he says, will depend on whether the global economy still seems to be in good shape, and whether it still seems reasonable to hope that we can avoid political errors. As he says, the great volatility unwind probably approaches: