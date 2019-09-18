In an episode of Black Mirror, everyone constantly rates everyone else online. Low scorers are social outcasts. “I cannot have a 2.6 at my wedding,” hisses a status-conscious bride. The obsession with ratings is not confined to sci-fi dystopias. Businesses’ demands for feedback are also becoming endless - and in some cases self-defeating.

The glut of customer surveys is a product of the smartphone era. But they are increasingly based on an idea that pre-dates it. A 2003 Harvard Business Review article by Bain consultant Frederick Reichhold introduced the “Net Promoter Score” (NPS), a measure of how far a company’s “promoters” outweigh “detractors”. Promoters vote nine and 10 when asked: “On a scale from 1-10 how likely are you to recommend our company?”. Detractors give marks of six or below.

A score often says more about the scorer than the business. Millennials tend to be stingy with praise, a survey found. The data are valuable, all the same. So are the companies that process it. Survey software maker Qualtrics was bought by Germany’s SAP for $8bn last November. Medallia, another customer feedback management software company, was capitalised at $4.5bn when it came to the market in July.

Companies use NPS as a management tool and a way to benchmark competitors. Many investment analysts, private equity executives and regulators do too. UK regulators force banks to publish their scores in branches. NPS can determine bosses’ pay. Willie Walsh, chief executive of IAG, lost some of his 2018 bonus because scores were low.

NPS is a tougher measure than customer satisfaction (a “satisfactory” is where mediocre things are manufactured, critics joke). But some academics think NPS has been oversold. Scores can rise even as unhappy customers switch to competitors. Sometimes it seems more about public relations. In the last fortnight alone, dozens of companies have referred to the measure in analysts’ calls - though never to report a decline.

Even the architect of NPS thinks few companies use it very well. Mr Reichhold believes it would be better to report data to investors that can be audited: churn rates, revenue per customers, cost per new customer acquired. Too often, NPS is an objective that can be gamed. Frontline pay should not be linked to customer feedback scores. When a business pleads with customers for generous ratings, Black Mirror-style, it is probably a sign the company is badly run.

