A closely-tracked measure of US consumer price inflation held steady in January confounding expectations for a slowdown, according to data released on Wednesday that is likely to ratchet up expectations of faster US interest rate rises this year.

The core consumer price index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, showed price growth held steady at an annual rate of 1.8 per cent last month, compared to consensus expectations of a dip to 1.7 per cent, the US labour department reported.

Meanwhile, the headline index came in at an annual rate of 2.1 per cent growth, also unchanged from December but stronger than the 1.9 per cent analysts had forecast.

Wednesday’s inflation report has taken on an outsized significance after recent strong wage growth data prompted investors raise their expectations for US rate rises this year and roiled global bond and equity markets.

“Markets are intensely focused on today’s US core CPI release,” noted analysts at Goldman Sachs ahead of the report. “A softer print than consensus is likely to prove helpful to risk sentiment since it should reassure investors that inflation is likely to move towards target gradually. Equally, a firmer print could extend the recent period of market volatility.”

Inflation has stubbornly remained below the Fed’s objective in recent years despite steady economic growth and an unemployment rate that is at a 17-year low.

However Fed officials have repeatedly said they expect the inflation weakness to be mostly transitory and that was one reason why the central bank lifted its benchmark rate three times last year. The Fed has projected another trio of quarter point rate rises for both 2018 and 2019.

Ahead of the inflation report, US stock futures were trading higher, while the dollar was largely unchanged. Treasury extended its rally from Tuesday. Yield on the 10-year note - which moves inversely to prices - was down 2 basis points at 2.8204 per cent.