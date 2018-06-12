For weeks, Brexit talks have been dominated by the row over the Irish border, and what it means for future trade in goods. Negotiators in Brussels have barely mentioned trade in services — in particular, the unanswered questions on regulation of financial services that are crucial to the City of London.

Until now, the UK government’s position — endorsed by the City and by regulators at the Bank of England — has been to advocate “mutual recognition”, a system that would leave both sides free to set their own financial regulations, with a promise to recognise each other’s rules and a third-party adjudicator to settle any disputes.

But this was flatly rejected by Brussels, which has made it clear that the most Britain should hope to secure is so-called enhanced equivalence — offering access to EU financial markets only on terms dictated by the EU. The current patchwork of equivalence arrangements does not cover all areas of activity and the EU’s judgment that another jurisdiction’s rules match its own standards can be unilaterally revoked at any moment. An updated system might extend coverage and offer a more durable guarantee of market access, but the EU would still set the rules and apply them more strictly to jurisdictions it saw as systemic. It would also insist on the European Court of Justice as arbitrator.

More recently, cracks have begun to appear in the UK’s apparent consensus. Some big banks are questioning the merits of mutual recognition. The Financial Times has reported on tensions emerging between the Bank of England and the Treasury. The former is intent on keeping its regulatory autonomy, but chancellor Philip Hammond has been adopting more nuanced language that suggests he may be prepared to give some ground in order to maximise market access.

UK officials play down talk of divisions, arguing that fuller and more stable equivalence arrangements might in the end look much the same as a system of mutual recognition based on international standards and some parts of the EU’s existing rule book. In either case, they assert, there would be a need for a new dispute resolution mechanism, to replace the ECJ’s current role, and something more than a fear of mutually assured destruction to prevent one side revoking the arrangement at a moment’s notice.

Their bigger worry though is that UK negotiators are simply not talking about financial services — even though this is one of the very few areas where Britain ought to be able to exert some leverage.

Any suggestion that the UK could seek to undercut EU financial regulation if shut out from its markets is likely to backfire badly. But the UK could reasonably argue that European banks and businesses stand to lose if Brexit leads to fragmentation in the EU’s financial markets.

The French and German governments are among those hoping that Brexit will shift parts of the City’s business to their own financial centres. Last week Olaf Scholz, Germany’s finance minister, said the interests of financial stability made it “indispensable” to move London’s euro clearing business — preferably to Frankfurt — to keep it under EU jurisdiction after Brexit. But French and German banks, who benefit from London’s economies of scale, are not lobbying for any such change. Nor are French and German companies, which use London as a one-stop shop to raise capital.

The BoE and European Central Bank are making contingency plans to manage the risks of a disorderly Brexit. But UK ministers could do more to underline the risks to corporate Europe of shutting out the City. UK officials privately worry that a failure to take the initiative is wasting one of the UK’s best cards.

Hard numbers

Slowing investment spending at home and abroad meant the UK’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted during April, as production dropped at the sharpest rate since October 2012.

Manufacturing output fell 1.4 per cent in April compared with the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said on Monday. Analysts had expected an expansion of 0.3 per cent.

Global growth helped to increase demand for British metal products, transport equipment and electronic goods last year, but a slowdown in export growth as well as the end of big infrastructure projects, such as London’s Crossrail, reduced production at the start of this year. Read more