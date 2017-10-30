Daily briefing: Trump aide indictments, Beijing warns US and Big Tech

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Robert Mueller has filed the first charges of his investigation into Russian links to Donald Trump’s election team, indicting the president’s former campaign manager and striking a plea bargain with an ex-aide who attempted to broker meetings with senior officials in Moscow. The charges against Paul Manafort, who headed the Trump campaign from June to August 2016, and George Papadopoulos, a campaign adviser who was arrested in July but has since agreed to co-operate, mark the most serious legal threat to the president since Mr Mueller was appointed special counsel in May.

Although the 31-page indictment against Mr Manafort, who was charged along with business partner Richard Gates, focused mainly on the Republican operative’s work in Ukrainian politics before joining Mr Trump’s team, Mr Papadopoulos provided a detailed account of his work to secure damaging information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton from Russian sources.

Despite denials from the White House, Mr Manafort and Mr Gates have deep ties to both the Trump campaign and the administration. While the charges against Mr Manafort and Mr Gates don’t relate directly to the campaign, Mr Papadopoulos’s guilty plea seems to be the more significant development, with signs that he has been co-operating with investigators since his secret arrest in July. Here’s a profile of Mr Papadopoulos, who was a national security adviser to the Trump campaign.

Ed Luce believes the news pitches the US toward a constitutional crisis. Here’s Bob Mueller’s biographer on how to interpret the first charges Mr Mueller has brought in his probe. (FT, NYT, Bloomberg, CNN, Wired)

Beijing warns US against trying to contain China’s rise

China has fired back at the Trump administration’s plans for a new “Indo Pacific” strategy to counter Beijing’s growing economic and security hold on the region, warning that the world’s two biggest powers should not be treating their rivalry as a “zero-sum game”. Speaking ahead of a visit to Asia by President Donald Trump this week, the Chinese ambassador to Washington warned that any US effort to contain China’s rise or intervene in the South China Sea would be viewed with scorn by Beijing. (FT)

Kenyan president wins disputed rerun election

Uhuru Kenyatta has won a second term as Kenya’s president after being declared the winner of a rerun presidential election that was boycotted by his main opponent. Mr Kenyatta secured more than 98 per cent of the vote in Thursday’s poll, Kenya’s electoral commission said on Monday, although turnout was low and there was no voting in two dozen constituencies because of protests by supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga. The non-voting in 25 of the country’s 290 constituencies is likely to further colour the credibility of a process that has also been marred by divisions within the electoral commission, confusion over turnout, intimidation of supreme court judges and Mr Odinga’s boycott. (FT)

Spain moves to take charge of Catalonia

Spain’s public prosecutor has accused the entire former Catalan government of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds as Madrid moved swiftly to reimpose its authority on the breakaway region. The call by José Manuel Maza, Spain’s attorney-general, for charges to be brought against deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and his cabinet could lead to trials and jail sentences, which may prevent them from running in regional elections called by Madrid for December 21. (FT)

Chinese universities race to embrace Xi Jinping’s theories

At least 20 Chinese universities and colleges have announced plans to launch research institutes dedicated to “Xi Jinping thought”, following the enshrinement of the president’s theories in the Communist party’s constitution. The plans come as China’s education ministry revealed guidelines that children’s education must emphasise love for the Communist party, in the latest sign of ideological tightening under Mr Xi. (FT)

Whitefish Energy loses contract

The governor of Puerto Rico has cancelled a $300m deal to rebuild power lines awarded to a Montana company with two employees and connections to the secretary of the interior. (NYT)

Hefty reward

UBS expects to move far fewer people out of London after Brexit than previously thought. The bank thinks it could move about 250 employees — instead of the 1,000 it initially feared. That’s because a lot of its back and middle-office functions can stay in the City. (FT)

Countering China, Abe agrees $9bn aid package with Duterte

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe pledged Monday to deliver $9bn in aid to the Philippines to rebuild battle-damaged areas of Mindanao island and improve infrastructure throughout the country. (NAR)

Samsung reports

The world’s largest mobile phone and memory chipmaker is set to announce record profits in its third-quarter results. However, investors will also look for hints on leadership strategy at the South Korean company after Kwon Oh-hyun, one of the group’s three chief executives, stepped down, citing an “unprecedented crisis”.

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

Big Tech and Amazon: too powerful to break up?

While regulators’ scrutiny has been focused on Google and Facebook, Amazon’s $136bn revenues last year exceeded its two “big tech” rivals combined sales. Its activities have raised questions over the need for new legislation for the internet age. (FT)

Promethea unbound A child genius raised in poverty wanted to change the world. Then a horrific act of violence nearly destroyed her. (Atavist)

What is killing America’s new mothers?

In 2015, the US had the highest maternal mortality rate of all industrialised nations — at 26.4 deaths per every 100,000 live births, it was several times that of Canada and countries in western Europe, and higher than less developed countries like Turkey, China and Iran. Annalisa Merelli investigates one of America’s most shameful statistics. (Quartz)

HK activist’s brief taste of freedom

In the second of his regular columns, Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong reflects on his brief period of bail. “It’s highly likely that I’ll have to return to prison before too long since I’ve been found guilty of other charges related to the umbrella movement. But the temporary freedom I am now enjoying serves as a small reminder not to give up the battle for greater, everlasting freedoms.” (Guardian)

Russian challenge

The presidential ambitions of Ksenia Sobchak, a television celebrity, has added unexpected unpredictability to the country’s forthcoming campaign. “We are working to show those in power that there are many of us. And we are working to convince the people themselves that there are many of them,” says her adviser. (FT)

Martin Wolf: seven zombie ideas about Brexit

It is highly likely that the Brexit negotiations will fail, imposing an abrupt shock on the UK economy and ruining relations with its neighbours. To understand the state the UK is now in, the FT's Martin Wolf explains the zombie ideas that hold so many Brexiters in their grip. (FT)