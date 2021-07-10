Jump to comments section Print this page

Half of all bikes sold in Europe will be electric by 2025, predicts manufacturer

  • What is driving the growth of electric bikes across Europe?

  • Discuss the impact that the growth in electric bikes could have on reducing CO2 emissions and improving health.

  • To what extent could the manufacturing of e-bikes be disrupted by shortages in the global supply chain? 

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

