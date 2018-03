Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

We discuss the evolution of television's so-called "golden age", from The Sopranos and The Wire to Atlanta and Broad City. What really changed? And what's next? Will original shows from Facebook, Apple and YouTube threaten Netflix and Amazon — or even change the way we watch TV? Plus: author Joy Press on how female showrunners are revolutionising the small screen.