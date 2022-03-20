Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here. It is part of a special Climate Change for Schools report.

Specification:

IB DP TOK themes & AOKs Natural sciences, Human sciences, Knowledge & the knower, Technology

Relevant BQ Values

Key terms and ideas Climate sceptics, Scientifically untenable, Uncertainty

Investigating Issues Climate Crisis

Exhibition prompt IAP-27 (obligations)

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

The race to curb global warming

  • How have climate sceptics tried to refute the idea that climate change is being driven by human activity?

  • Why has this generally been rejected by experts?

  • Why is there still uncertainty about the future trajectory of climate change — and why do you think this feeds into scepticism of what the experts say?

  • Which aspect of global warming is easiest to predict?

  • Do you think individuals have a responsibility to be aware of climate change, and help spread the message that we need to take action?

  • Does the main responsibility to raise awareness lie with governments and the scientific community?

Michael Dunn, theoryofknowledge.net

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article