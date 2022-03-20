This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here. It is part of a special Climate Change for Schools report.

IB DP TOK themes & AOKs Natural sciences, Human sciences, Knowledge & the knower, Technology

Relevant BQ Values

Key terms and ideas Climate sceptics, Scientifically untenable, Uncertainty

Investigating Issues Climate Crisis

Exhibition prompt IAP-27 (obligations)

The race to curb global warming

How have climate sceptics tried to refute the idea that climate change is being driven by human activity?

Why has this generally been rejected by experts?

Why is there still uncertainty about the future trajectory of climate change — and why do you think this feeds into scepticism of what the experts say?

Which aspect of global warming is easiest to predict?

Do you think individuals have a responsibility to be aware of climate change, and help spread the message that we need to take action?