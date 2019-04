Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite set new records, Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey meets with US president Donald Trump and European industrial chief Carl-Henric Svanberg pledges to bring back jobs from China. Plus, the FT’s Kadhim Shubber explains why Democrats are split when it comes to the possibility of impeaching the president.