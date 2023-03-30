The rise and fall of Yevgeny Prigozhin
Gideon talks to the FT’s Max Seddon and Miles Johnson about Russia’s Wagner paramilitary group and its once secretive leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. They discuss how Prigozhin came to prominence during the fighting around Bakhmut in Ukraine and whether he can hold on to his position of influence with Russia’s president Vladimir Putin. Clips: euronews; NBC; CNN
‘Like Icarus’: Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin falls foul of Kremlin old guard
Wagner leader generated $250mn from sanctioned empire
Wagner Inc: a Russian warlord and his lawyers
