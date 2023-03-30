Gideon talks to the FT’s Max Seddon and Miles Johnson about Russia’s Wagner paramilitary group and its once secretive leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. They discuss how Prigozhin came to prominence during the fighting around Bakhmut in Ukraine and whether he can hold on to his position of influence with Russia’s president Vladimir Putin. Clips: euronews; NBC; CNN

More on this topic:

‘Like Icarus’: Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin falls foul of Kremlin old guard

Wagner leader generated $250mn from sanctioned empire

Wagner Inc: a Russian warlord and his lawyers

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe. Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com