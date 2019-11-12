In the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis, bashing a banker was the favourite pastime of politicians, regardless of their hue. A decade later, and since the Brexit referendum in 2016, the custom has become ingrained and extended to include nearly every kind of big business. Companies find themselves dismissed by both main parties as rapacious capitalists or whingeing “Remoaners”. As Britons prepare to vote next month in an election that could fundamentally reshape the economy, one voice is not being heard: that of business.

The normal place for that voice to be found would be the Conservative party. It was long the natural party of business, supportive of free enterprise and a reduction in the size of the state. But this Conservative party is happy to play fast and loose with those old certainties. Boris Johnson has promised the most entrepreneur-friendly administration the country has seen — conveniently forgetting that he not long ago dismissed business opinion on Brexit in the most direct of terms. Margot James, a former Conservative MP for Stourbridge and business minister, eloquently lamented the way the party has “hung business out to dry” since 2016, with scant regard for companies’ concerns.

The Labour party has moved a long way from the days when it happily cosied up to big business under the leadership of Tony Blair. Under Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour, the private sector — particularly large companies supplying utility services which were once provided by government — is regarded as the enemy. Privatised strategic industries face being brought back under state control.

Carolyn Fairbairn, the director-general of the CBI, Britain’s biggest business lobby group, this week called on politicians to reconnect with business. It would be easy for detractors to dismiss her comments as griping by an organisation that was stunned by the 2016 referendum result and has warned since about the detrimental effects of a crash out of the EU. That would be wrong. All parties need to recognise that business is not the villain but a legitimate part of society that provides employment, taxes and a route for individuals to fulfil their aspirations. There is little to be gained from shutting out business.

The UK economy needs the support of global financial markets. The parties’ lavish spending pledges, with both sides promising to borrow to invest, have already unsettled investors. Moody’s last week lowered the UK’s credit outlook to negative, warning that Brexit “paralysis” had made policymaking less predictable. The country’s high debt burden and weak productivity growth remain a concern.

A Brexit withdrawal agreement is only the beginning of the debate about Britain’s future trading relationship with the EU. Uncertainty over policy towards business in the intervening period would be detrimental to the corporate sector and the UK economy.

Early election pledges from the main parties have focused on obvious vote-winners — more doctors for the NHS, better childcare and education. Both parties have pledged investment in infrastructure, which is welcome to business. But companies also want certainty on more granular issues such as reform of business rates and the apprenticeship levy; investment in skills to help boost worker productivity; and a clearer focus on the services sector, which accounts for 80 per cent of output. A business-friendly migration policy will be crucial. A thriving business sector will be vital for the overall success of post-Brexit Britain. It is time to stop treating it with disdain.