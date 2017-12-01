Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

The US Senate on Thursday evening delayed a vote on Republicans’ flagship tax reform bill until Friday after a key element of the bill did not pass muster with the legislative body’s rules.

The delay came after the Senate parliamentarian, a rules referee, had rejected the use of a mechanism to trigger tax increases if new revenues did not cover the cost of the bill’s tax cuts. The nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation had revealed earlier on Thursday that Republicans’ tax reform plan would generate only $407bn in additional revenue, falling well short of covering the $1.5tn in cuts targeted by the bill.

The vote for the bill was rescheduled for around 11am on Friday, according a tweet form the Senate Cloakroom.