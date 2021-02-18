Phil Stafford

Hedge fund managers, professional investors and specialists in the more arcane corners of trade processing have cleared their diaries and checked popcorn supplies for a session that could influence how regulators deal with an explosion in trading by amateurs for years to come.

The hearing offers Robinhood a chance to cool down customers’ conspiracy theories about why it restricted trading on stocks such as GameStop and cinema operator AMC, right at the peak of the frenzy.

Vlad Tenev, Robinhood chief executive, has argued that the plumbing behind markets is faulty.

Lawmakers will want to know what responsibility Robinhood bears for the trading curbs that outraged users, but they will also be look at wider issues. Some Redditors were big financial winners from the meme stocks frenzy, while others lost savings. What were the roles of Reddit and individuals like Keith Gill. And is short-selling the core of the problem?

