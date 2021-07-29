Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Tokyo Olympics news.

Rugby union is seeking to capitalise on its popularity at the Olympic Games by starting discussions for private equity investment worth hundreds of millions of pounds to fund the sport’s global growth.

The men’s rugby sevens, a faster, shorter version of the game which made its Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, was won by Fiji on Wednesday, sparking jubilation in the tiny pacific island nation that has not won a medal in any other Olympic event.

Alan Gilpin, chief executive of World Rugby, the sport’s international governing body, told the Financial Times that the Olympic showcase would boost international interest in rugby beyond its existing strongholds.

To fund further expansion, he said World Rugby had begun talks with private equity groups, such as CVC Capital Partners and KKR over an investment deal for commercial rights. That could include a stake in broadcast and sponsorship contracts in the sport’s biggest moneymaker, the Rugby World Cup.

Gilpin said discussions were in their early stages and World Rugby could yet avoid giving up equity by seeking to raise debt instead. It has hired bankers at Jefferies and Rothschild, as well as consultants at Oakwell Sports Advisory, to advise. CVC and KKR declined to comment.

The World Rugby chief added that the commercial rights should be worth significantly more than other competitions that had secured outside investment in recent years.

CVC in March paid £365m for a minority stake in the Six Nations, Europe’s top national team tournament, while US buyout group Silver Lake is in talks to acquire a 12.5 per cent stake in the body that runs New Zealand’s All Blacks men’s rugby team for a NZ$387.5m (US$281m) investment.

“In the sport of rugby, the World Cup, for both men and women, is the premium property, so would demand the highest possible valuation,” Gilpin said. “We’ve had good talks with potential investors in that regard.”

The money would be used to fund expansion plans, such as investing in new women’s tournaments and television formats for Rugby sevens events outside the Olympics.

The private equity investment is the next stage in a long term plan to grow the game. Rugby entered the Olympics following a 16-year lobbying campaign of the International Olympic Committee, using the Games to gain a foothold beyond established markets such as Europe, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

In 2019, the governing body took the Rugby World Cup, which generates about 80 per cent of its revenues, to Japan, the first time the flagship tournament had been hosted in Asia. Japanese TV and sponsorship deals meant the competition made an estimated £360m in revenues, compared with £330m four years earlier.

From a financial perspective, the Olympics are less significant to rugby. Gilpin said Games-related revenues from direct and indirect sources were only about $30m-$40m.

But the aim is to use the Games to showcase rugby to new audiences.

There were hopes that the Olympics would further cement the sport’s growing popularity in Japan, with matches being held at Tokyo Stadium, a 48,000 seater arena better known for staging big football matches.

Prior to the pandemic, rugby had been one of the highest demand Olympics tickets with the public, before authorities imposed a ban on spectators in stadiums due to the concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Gilpin pointed to creditable performances this week by South Korea and Canada in the men’s tournament, countries where rugby has not been popular in the past. Meanwhile, the US squad is among the medal favourites in the women’s event that starts on Thursday.

Rugby’s push to enter the Olympics, to bring the 2019 World Cup to Japan, and to seek private equity cash are part of a broader blueprint designed to support the game worldwide. Gilpin said: “If we can use what we do to open up new markets for the sport, then boats rise for everybody.”