Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle

Flamingo Estate, the restored 1940s Spanish colonial-style farm and hotel in LA (frequented by the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Wearstler and Martha Stewart), reopened this year with an expansive new offering of wholesome produce including vegetable boxes, biodynamic honey and single-harvest olive oil, as well as shampoos, herbal tinctures and organic candles. The new Roma Heirloom Tomato candle, made from 100 per cent vegetable wax, promises the scent of “late-summer dinner parties in Sicilian gardens”.

$45, flamingoestate.la

Balmain x Cire Trudon

What does a Parisian couturier’s studio smell of? Patchouli, leather and grapefruit, in the case of Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, who’s partial to burning Cire Trudon’s Havana-inspired candle Ernesto in his studio. It was Rousteing’s taste for the Parisian candle-maker’s scents that led the two maisons to collaborate on a scent, Balmain x Trudon, that launches today. It has warm, deep floral notes of black rose, tobacco, amber and bergamot, packaged in a glitzy gold leaf and black velvet-adorned glass.

Classic £120, Le Grande Bougie (2.8kg) £600. Available exclusively at Cire Trudon, 36 Chiltern Street, London W1, and harrods.com

Comfort Zone Tranquillity Candle

Sustainably sourced and manufactured using 100 per cent renewable energy sources in Parma, in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, Comfort Zone’s Tranquillity candle aims to calm your conscience as well as your senses. Top notes are floral, but an undercurrent of orange and cedarwood suggest a gentle cusp-of-autumn warmth. The brand – the skincare offshoot of cult Italian beauty brand Davines – launched into Selfridges last month as part of the big “Project Earth” initiative, which focuses on sustainability and ethical shopping.

£25, at lookfantastic.com and comfortzone.it

Noble Isle Tea rose candle

Black Keemun tea leaves sourced from Jing Tea and English rose petals from The Real Flower Company in London, blended with notes of jasmine, clary sage and musk, give this candle from the small British brand Noble Isle the scent of a very English summer’s afternoon. Noble Isle blends all its candles in West Sussex but the scents are designed to evoke various places around England. This particular fragrance recalls London’s Chelsea Green.

£40, nobleisle.com

Saint Fragrance Late Night Fig

From new London-based candle-maker Saint Fragrance comes Late Night Fig, a candle designed to evoke the long, balmy nights of a late Tuscan summer. It features a softly spiced blend of cardamom, crushed figs, bergamot and Italian green mandarin oil. The brand prides itself on being vegan and cruelty free and using completely recyclable packaging.

£40, at brownsfashion.com

Loewe Home Scents

“Part Victorian botanical garden, part apothecary” is how creative director Jonathan Anderson describes the scents in Loewe’s first collection of candles and home fragrances, which launches in select stores and online on 3 September. The range of scents is verdant and savoury, with ingredients such as coriander, beetroot, juniper berry, tomato leaf, oregano and ivy, while the holders are accordingly rustic-chic in ribbed terracotta pots – a design Anderson based on a fifth-century BC Greek mug he bought at auction.

From £70, loewe.com





