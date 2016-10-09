Chinese group participates in A$365m bid for Kidman cattle

Australia’s richest woman Gina Rinehart is offering A$365m (US$277m) in conjunction with a Chinese partner for a historic cattle company that could test Canberra’s tolerance for Chinese investment after it turned down two previous bids for the land.

The offer for S Kidman & Co, which owns more than 1 per cent of the country’s landmass — an area that is bigger than Ireland — was made by Australian Outback Beef, a company two-thirds owned by Ms Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting and one-third by Shanghai CRED Real Estate, owned by Chinese businessman Gui Guojie.

Two previous bids by a Chinese consortium for the land were blocked by Canberra, in part due to national security concerns related to the presence of a missile range on the vast Anna Creek station.

A wave of Chinese investment in foreign housing, agriculture and public infrastructure assets is generating concern in many developed economies, including Australia. While Canberra says it continues to welcome foreign investment, it has progressively tightened the rules and in August blocked a A$10bn-plus sale of electricity company Ausgrid to State Grid Corporation of China and Hong Kong-based Cheung Kong Infrastructure.

The AOB offer is conditional on gaining foreign investment approval from Canberra and on the separate disposal by Kidman of Anna Creek, which makes up almost a quarter of the area controlled by the company.

“Kidman is an iconic cattle business established more than a century ago by Sir Sidney Kidman,” said Gina Rinehart in a statement. “It is an operation founded on hard work and perseverance by an outstanding Australian, and is an important part of Australia’s pioneering and entrepreneurial history.”

Mrs Rinehart is a controversial figure in Australia where she owns billions of dollars worth of iron ore, coal and farming businesses. She is engaged in a court battle with two of her four children related to her control of Hancock Prospecting, the company her prospector father Lang Hancock founded 60 years ago.

Mrs Rinehart has invested heavily in agriculture over recent years and plans to integrate these with the Kidman empire to build the largest diversified cattle holding in Australia.

Shanghai CRED, which was founded in 1999, was part of a consortium that submitted a previous bid for Kidman but which was knocked back by Canberra on national security grounds.

Mr Gui, a low-profile property developer, said in a statement that partnering with Hancock had already proved to be a productive approach and he looked forward to having the opportunity to work with Hancock through the Kidman investment.

Chinese companies have embarked on an unprecedented overseas investment drive, motivated in part by expectations that the renminbi has peaked after a decade-long rally against the US dollar. They set a record for China outbound investment with deals totalling $100bn in 2015 — and then exceeded that amount in the first quarter of this year alone.

According to Mergermarket, Chinese investors spent more than $140bn over the first nine months of 2016 bidding for deals outside the Asia-Pacific region.

Kidman is aiming to offload Anna Creek, which covers about 23,000 sq km of land, separately to an Australian buyer for about A$15m.

More than 600 potential bidders have talked with EY, which is leading the sale, since Kidman put the landholding on the block early in 2015. The company is hopeful that Mrs Rinehart’s majority control of the consortium bidding to take it over will enable Canberra to approve the sale.

If it goes through, the deal will reduce the level of foreign ownership of Kidman from its current 33.9 per cent. Kidman’s existing investors include a number of UK-based investors.