GE cuts forecasts amid oil and gas weakness

General Electric has warned that it will be more difficult to reach its objective for earnings growth by 2018, following blows to its profits from the strength of the US dollar and weakness in the oil industry.

GE, which is the largest US manufacturer, reported earnings for the third quarter that were better than expected, but warned that revenues and operating profits for the year would be lower than it had projected.

Jeff Bornstein, chief financial officer, said conditions for the division supplying products and services for the oil and gas industry had been “much more difficult than anyone expected”.

GE has also been hit by the weakness of the pound, the Brazilian real and the yen relative to the dollar.

Revenues were slightly below expectations at $29.3bn, and underlying operating profits for GE’s industrial businesses were down 6 per cent.

GE cut its guidance for revenue and organic earnings growth for the year, although it stuck with the midpoint of its projected range for 2016 earnings per share.

Underlying earnings per share for the third quarter were nevertheless up 10 per cent at 32 cents, helped by cost cuts, a lower tax charge and a larger than expected share buyback.

Earnings per share for the year are now projected to be $1.48-$1.52, tightening the range but the same midpoint as the $1.45-$1.55 guidance GE gave in December.

Last year the company set a target of achieving earnings per share of $2 by 2018, but Mr Bornstein acknowledged that was now “a tougher framework” to achieve.

The setbacks from currencies and the oil industry would be offset by cost reductions and increased share buybacks, he added.

GE shares were down 1.6 per cent in midday trading in New York. They have dropped 8 per cent during 2016.

The oil and gas division, built up with a series of acquisitions before the crude price crashed in 2014, reported a 43 per cent drop in operating profits to $353m.

Investment in the industry has plunged as companies have cut costs and delayed or cancelled projects, and although other oil services providers such as Schlumberger and Halliburton have suggested conditions are now improving, Mr Bornstein said it was not clear that the industry had started to recover.

Other industrial businesses have been performing much better. Profits from wind turbines and from medical equipment were 10 per cent higher than in the equivalent period of 2015.

The strongest growth came from the aviation division, which makes aero engines and other aircraft equipment, where profits rose 11 per cent to $1.49bn.

The programme to sell off most of GE Capital, the company’s outsized financial services business, is “substantially complete”, with deals worth $193bn now signed, chief executive Jeff Immelt said.

Proceeds from those sales have been coming in better than expected, freeing up more cash to be returned to shareholders.

The company bought back shares worth $18.1bn in the first nine months of the year, as it returns to shareholders the proceeds from the disposals. Alongside its earnings announcement, GE said it would increase the buyback from its previous plan of $18bn for the year to $22bn.

In total, GE had planned to buy back $55bn of shares by 2018, as it distributes the gains from exiting financial services, and that has now been raised to $59bn.

New orders were worth $29.6bn for the quarter, up 16 per cent on the equivalent period of 2015. That figure was boosted by the $10.6bn acquisition of the power businesses of Alstom of France in November last year, and excluding that orders were down 6 per cent.

Meanwhile, shares in SLM Solutions, a German company that produces laser machines for 3D printing, fell almost 11 per cent on Friday after Paul Singer’s activist hedge fund revealed it had built up a stake that could derail GE’s proposed takeover.

Mr Singer’s Elliott Management said on Thursday that it “intends to reject” GE’s tender offer for SLM’s stock, saying it is “not in the best interests” of shareholders.

GE last month proposed buying SLM and Arcam, a Swedish company that invented an electron beam melting machine for use in 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, for a total of $1.4bn.

The US industrial group offered to purchase SLM for €38 a share, representing a 37 per cent premium to its trading price at the time. Elliott subsequently disclosed an 8.7 per cent stake in SLM and has since increased it to 20 per cent.

GE said on Friday it did not intend to extend the tender offer for SLM beyond Monday, or change its terms.