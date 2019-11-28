Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US President Donald Trump signs two bills supporting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters, Christine Lagarde pushes for climate change to be part of a strategic review of the European Central Bank’s purpose and assets under management at Fisher Investments hit a record high of $115bn at the end of October despite lewd remarks by its founder, Ken Fisher. Plus, India’s growth numbers are due out Friday. The FT’s Benjamin Parkin explains what is behind the country’s deepening economic slowdown.

